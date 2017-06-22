Colorado Farm Bureau beefs up lobby with Riley and Lobato

The Colorado Farm Bureau is adding talent to its public policy team.

Zach Riley has been named the director of federal affairs and Taylor Lobato is the new director of policy communications, says the state’s largest farming and ranching organization with plenty of Capitol sway.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Taylor and Zach to the Colorado Farm Bureau family,” Chad Vorthmann, the Farm Bureau’s executive vice president, told Colorado Politics. “Both have already made a positive impact on a world-class stable of talented, innovative staff who work to advance the future of agriculture and rural values.”

Riley comes to the Colorado Farm Bureau after serving as director of governmental affairs for New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau. He has congressional lobbying experience for a technical-trade and business association, as well as working for U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce from New Mexico. He graduated from Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas, with a degree in business and political science.

Riley grew up in an ag family in southeastern New Mexico.

Lobato grew up on a cattle ranch in the San Luis Valley. The Farm Bureau said in its announcement that Lobato’s family roots in the valley stretch to the mid-1700s.

“It was here that she found her passion for agriculture and rural issues,” the Farm Bureau stated. “After her family’s involvement in an education funding lawsuit, Lobato decided to pursue a degree in public policy and strategic communications at the University of Denver so she could better advocate for rural communities across Colorado.”

She previously worked for a Colorado communications agency that worked on public issues.