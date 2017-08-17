Colorado Farm Bureau aids farmers, ranchers in politics and disasters

One of the most influential political organizations in the state, the Colorado Farm Bureau. also is one of the most charitable in tough times in the agriculture community.

Its Disaster Relief Fund is still helping farmers and ranchers in southwest Colorado recover from the April 29 blizzard that dropped 2 feet of wet spring snow in Prowers and Baca counties, killing thousands of head of cattle, including calves. The blizzard destroyed tens of thousands of acres of wheat in Baca County, the state’s third-largest producer, the Farm Bureau said.

The organization’s “partners and friends” pitched in more than $35,000, and the Farm Bureau is making sure every penny reaches those in need.

“Agriculture has banded together in during a time of great struggle for our neighbors to the southeast,” Don Shawcroft, Colorado Farm Bureau’s president, told Colorado Politics. “We urge all those who need help recovering from this devastating storm to apply. While the damage from the blizzard is more than can completely be covered — with millions of dollars in damage and lost revenue in a community already stressed by low commodity prices — the funds distributed from the Foundation can help ease the burden.”

The Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation is soliciting applications from those with unmet losses in Baca and Prowers counties. Applications are open until Aug. 31.

Those who need help or know someone who does as a result of the blizzard, contact shawn@coloradofb.org.

Besides helping out with the blizzard, the foundation raised and distributed more than $350,000 to help the recovery from a fire in Logan and Phillips counties. in May that burned more than 32,000 acres of rangeland. The blaze consumed cattle and and farm resources.

A Logan County man was later charged with arson.

More information about the Farm Bureau’s Disaster relief fund is available here.