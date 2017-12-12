 Colorado expected to remain on an economic roll - Colorado Politics
   
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
News

Colorado expected to remain on an economic roll

Author: Bill Radford, The Gazette - December 12, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

r960-415b0313bb08fb4590bda3a7f6da0994.jpg
The sun rises over downtown Colorado Springs Friday, Feb. 13, 2015. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Colorado’s economy is expected to cool a bit in 2018, with job growth slowing, but still remain strong, according to a forecast released Monday.

The state continues to outperform most other states economically, says the annual forecast released by the University of Colorado at Boulder’s Leeds School of Business. Colorado is expected to add 47,100 jobs in 2018, or 1.8 percent growth — slower than the last couple of years, but still in the top 10 nationally.

Among the bright spots: The Colorado Springs area.

“For a while, Colorado Springs was just bumping along, and now it seems to really be taking off,” said Richard Wobbekind, executive director of the Business Research Division for the Leeds School of Business.

Bill Radford, The Gazette

