Colorado expected to remain on an economic roll - Colorado Politics

Colorado’s economy is expected to cool a bit in 2018, with job growth slowing, but still remain strong, according to a forecast released Monday.

The state continues to outperform most other states economically, says the annual forecast released by the University of Colorado at Boulder’s Leeds School of Business. Colorado is expected to add 47,100 jobs in 2018, or 1.8 percent growth — slower than the last couple of years, but still in the top 10 nationally.

Among the bright spots: The Colorado Springs area.

“For a while, Colorado Springs was just bumping along, and now it seems to really be taking off,” said Richard Wobbekind, executive director of the Business Research Division for the Leeds School of Business.

Colorado’s economy is expected to cool a bit in 2018, with job growth slowing, but still remain strong, according to a forecast released Monday.