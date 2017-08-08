Colorado Democrats set dates for 2018 state assembly, annual fundraising dinner

Colorado Democrats will hold next year’s state assembly on Saturday, April 14, at the 1stBank Center arena in Broomfield, party officials announced Saturday.

In addition, the state party’s 85th Annual Dinner — what used to be known as the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner — will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, Democrats said at a meeting of the state central committee in Pueblo.

In a twist, Democrats are planning on sending 4,000 delegates to the 2018 state assembly — but no alternates. Central committee members picked that proposal over another that would have established 500 alternate delegates, agreeing it should save plenty of time and headaches to dispense with complicated rules that govern alternate-seating while ultimately leaving plenty who make the trip unseated.

Next year’s caucus and assembly calendar will be a quick one. Precinct caucuses are scheduled for Tuesday, March 6, with county assemblies taking place between Thursday, March 15, and Saturday, March 31, and the state assembly arriving just two weeks after that.

Multi-county assemblies that can’t be conducted in conjunction with the larger county assemblies — for Congressional Districts 3, 4 and 5, as well as 16 different state House and Senate districts — will take place on Friday, April 13, 2018, likely at a hotel near the 1st Bank Center.

Party members gather at the biennial meetings — called conventions when the subject is nominating presidential candidates and assemblies for all other offices — to conduct party business and nominate candidates to the primary ballot.

Next year, Colorado’s primary will be on Tuesday, June 26, and unaffiliated voters will be able to cast ballots in party primaries for the first time, following voter approval last year of Proposition 108.

Colorado Republicans have yet to announce next year’s assembly schedule, but the party signed a multi-year contract last year with the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs so is almost certainly holding its state assembly there.