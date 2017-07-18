U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, a Democrat running for governor, raised more than $274,000 in his first fundraising period, largely fueled by his own contributions.

In the 18-day reporting period since Polis launched his campaign in June, he reported more than 450 individual contributions, with nearly 85 percent coming from Coloradans.

But much of the money – about $255,000 – came from individual monetary and non-monetary contributions from Polis to his own campaign. A 42-year-old millionaire, Polis made much of his money as an early online florist.

The campaign explained that Polis is voluntarily not accepting any Political Action Committee contributions and capping individual contributions at $100.

“Jared believes all Coloradans have an equal stake in our state’s future and together we can build a people-powered campaign,” read a statement from the Polis campaign upon filing his first campaign finance report.

Polis is one of several Democrats running in a crowded primary field to replace Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is term limited after next year.

The race was shaken up last week when U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Arvada announced that he would no longer seek the governor’s office. Perlmutter’s departure leaves Polis in the race along with former state Treasurer Cary Kennedy, Denver civics leader Noel Ginsburg, and former state Sen. Mike Johnston.

Johnston on Monday reported raising more than $300,000 in his second fundraising period. He has close to $1 million in fundraising to boast. Ginsburg filed a report for just under $93,000 in contributions in his second fundraising period. Kennedy filed for $343,000 in her first fundraising period.

It’s possible that the Democratic field for governor could grow, with Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne rumored as a candidate.

The Republican field for governor includes District Attorney George Brauchler, entrepreneur and former state Rep. Victor Mitchell, and investment banker Doug Robinson, who also happens to be Mitt Romney’s nephew.

The Republican field for governor is expected to grow with state Treasurer Walker Stapleton. Attorney General Cynthia Coffman is also seriously considering a run.