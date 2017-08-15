Colorado Dem Danielle Glover elected executive vice president of Young Democrats of America

Colorado Democrat Danielle Glover won election as executive vice president of the Young Democrats of America on Saturday at the national organization’s biennial convention in Dallas.

“People are recognizing that young people are the largest voting bloc,” Glover, 31, told Colorado Politics. “We have to make sure that we are sitting at every single table. My vision is that everybody recognizes that we are the drivers and the influencers in politics at whatever level — national, state or local.”

The Young Democrats of America counts more than 100,000 members in nearly every state and a few territories, making it the largest youth-led partisan organization in the country. Members can belong to the group through age 36 — four years younger than their Republican counterparts, who are considered “young” through age 40.

Glover, who was completing a two-year term as one of the organization’s three vice presidents, was part of the Young Democrats Forward slate of candidates, which swept to win all the officer positions at the Dallas convention. The others elected on the slate are President Louis Elrod; Vice Presidents Kristina Contreras Fox, Daniel Sims and Kainoa Kaumeheiwa-Rego; Secretary Quentin Wathum-Ocama secretary; and Treasurer Justin Meyers.

Glover prevailed in the election for executive vice president — the No. 2 position in the organization — over Tennessee Young Democrats President London Lamar by a vote of 1,071 to 725. Glover stressed in an interview that she’s looking forward to working with Lamar to build the organization.

“Starting immediately, we’re going to be working to train more activists. We have to fight back. We’re organizing rallies, we are standing up to Trump’s hateful agenda,” Glover said. “We will be actively looking to recruit candidates and get more Democrats elected.”

Last year, she said, the national group organized volunteers who knocked on nearly 1 million doors. In addition, earlier this year in Colorado, Young Democrats backed successful legislation to ask voters in 2018 whether to lower the age to run for the Legislature from 25 to 18.

Glover is the legal and government affairs manager for Denver-based Association of periOperative Registered Nurses, known as AORN, where she manages legislative and regulatory affairs nationwide. Before that, she worked for the Colorado Manufacturing Initiative and worked as an account executive at lobbying and public affairs firm CRL Associates, Inc.

A past chair of the Colorado Young Democrats — an organization she helped revive — Glover is policy and campaign director for the state group and serves as vice chair on the NARAL Pro-Choice Colorado board.

Before Glover, the last time a Colorado Democrat had won election to the Young Democrats of America board was 1995, when Scott Hutchings was elected vice president for student and youth affairs. At the 1993 convention, Danny Watson was elected one of two vice presidents for minority affairs, and Erin Watson was named one of two national directors. Before that, it was at the 1975 convention, when Chris Gates was elected college director. (He went on to chair the Colorado Democratic Party some three decades later.)