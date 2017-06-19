Colorado congressman denounces “shortsighted” Trump policy on Cuba

Colorado’s U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Arvada) is joining the criticisms of President Donald Trump’s newly-announced policy toward Cuba.

The policy Trump announced Friday would increase restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and reduce rights of U.S. businesses to operate in the island nation.

“President Trump’s reversal on Cuba is unfortunate and shortsighted,” Perlmutter said in a statement. “As someone who had the privilege of traveling to Cuba with President Obama, I saw firsthand how the country has a desire for openness and information.”

The president called the Obama administration’s normalization of relations with Cuba a “completely one-sided deal.”

Under Trump’s policy, “Those days are over. Now, we hold the cards,” he said.

Perlmutter returned from his Cuban trip last year saying better relations could create new international trade for Colorado, such as Denver-based Frontier Airlines operating flights to Havana.

“There’s so much economic potential for Colorado industries such as agriculture, renewable energy and biotechnology that stand to benefit from the normalized relations with Cuba and now those opportunities are in doubt,” the Colorado congressman said after Trump’s policy announcement in Miami.

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook

