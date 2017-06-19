Members of Colorado’s congressional delegation are considering added security measures following last week’s shooting at a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, announced on Monday that he will hold a telephone town hall on June 26, rather than host an in-person meeting.

The main thrust behind the telephone town hall is to reach a larger group of constituents in the 3rd Congressional District, which includes 29 counties, according to Tipton.

But a spokeswoman for the congressman acknowledged security concerns as well.

“I think last week was a big wake-up call for members,” said Tipton spokeswoman Liz Payne. “I’m not sure if Capitol police have warned members against in-person town hall meetings, though. As of now we haven’t altered our plans for future meetings, but I think all offices are paying more attention to their security needs in the district.”

Tipton said the purpose of the telephone town hall is to “give constituents the opportunity to ask questions about my work in Congress.”

The shooting last week wounded Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and at least five others in what witnesses called a deliberate attack. The shooter, identified by The Washington Post as a 66-year-old Illinois man, James T. Hodgkinson III, was wounded by Capitol police, who fired back.

Hodgkinson died. There were no reports of fatalities of victims. Scalise’s wounds were serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Aurora, is currently working on a town hall for August, according to a spokesman.

“As with any public event the Congressman attends, our office coordinates with local law enforcement to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Coffman spokesman Daniel Bucheli. “As the congressman mentioned in interviews last week, he is not so much concerned about his own personal safety, as much as he is for those attending and staff during public events.”

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, is “confident and comfortable” interacting with constituents, according to spokesman Jarred Rego.

“Earlier in the spring, he had town hall meetings in each of the five counties of the 5th Congressional District. Last week, he held a telephone town hall meeting where he was able to chat with tens of thousands of folks at once,” Rego said. “Whether it is in-person or via digital communications, Congressman Lamborn will continue to communicate with people as the year moves forward because he believes that connection is essential to his role as a representative.”

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Greeley, said the congressman plans to hold in-person meetings.

“He is reassessing security measures for district offices and meetings held in the district,” said Buck spokesman Kyle Huwa.