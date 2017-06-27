Colorado cities speak up on Paris climate accord — even if White House isn’t on board

Conservative blog Colorado Peak Politics shot some snark at Denver Mayor Michael Hancock over his appearance at, and tweets from, this week’s annual U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Miami.

The confab’s near-consensus on the issue du jour, climate change, was that the nation’s cities should move ahead on their own in tackling the challenge now that the Trump administration has said the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate accord. Hancock joined a host of big-city mayors in including New York’s Bill de Blasio in committing to their own local climate-action plans to implement at least some of the Paris accord’s goals.

Peak Politics takes note of Hancock’s tweet:

Joining many of my colleagues in signing #ClimateMayors letter committing Denver to meeting the goals of #ParisClimateAgreement. #USCM2017 pic.twitter.com/F4MDIngJO4 — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) June 24, 2017

…and then mockingly recaps some of the objectives of the mayors organization, whose most prominent members tend to be Democrats:

What will Hancock and these mayors do to stop global climate change? Spend taxpayer money to buy new things, It’s how Democrats solve every problem they encounter! A whole new fleet of cars that run on electricity fueled by coal will be needed for city employees. And brand new green buildings! They want new construction and development of buildings, which will also provide new jobs for their union buddies. — Bonus. Last, but not least, they will make plans, plans to save the planet. It won’t exactly fall in line with the Paris Agreement, but that’s not the point. The point is to criticize President Trump. If Hancock really wanted to cut down on climate change, he could have just signed that silly letter from his desk in Denver and saved taxpayers, and the planet, from the climate-killing fumes spewed from that First Class trip to Miami.

But tell that to the Pueblo City Council, which voted unanimously Monday to follow suit with the mayors meeting in Miami as well as with some other Colorado cities, including Denver and Fort Collins, in affirming support for the Paris accord.

Reported the Pueblo Chieftain’s Peter Roper:

District 2 Councilman Larry Atencio had asked for the resolution and noted that council voted earlier this year to have the city become 100 percent reliant on renewable energy by 2035. “It makes sense that we should acknowledge that climate change is real and we’re doing our part,” he said.

which went for the president Yup; right in the heart of Colorado’s new Trump Country, Pueblo County —last Nov. 8 when the state as a whole turned away.