Author: Marianne Goodland - October 26, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

As part of an effort to attract Amazon’s second headquarters to Colorado, a group of businesses have set up a Twitter account and website called “CO Loves Amazon.” So far, the website and Tweets includes lots of love from Coloradans, including Gov. John Hickenlooper, Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne and future Hall-of-Fame Broncos tackle Von Miller, […]