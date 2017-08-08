College isn’t the only path to success beyond high school; just ask Phil Covarrubias

A college education increasingly is viewed as essential in today’s job market, but it’s not the only path to a successful career — and may not be the best fit for many high school graduates. There is a strong demand for skills in a wide range of trades, and that’s where House Bill 1041 comes in.

The handiwork of freshman state Rep. Phil Covarrubias, R-Brighton, the legislation requires schools to discuss the range of career paths available to high-schoolers as well as the types of certificates and jobs needed to pursue those paths.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. John Hickenlooper and takes effect Wednesday.

Says a press release from the state House GOP:

According to a 2015 survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Association of Home Builders there are currently 143,000 vacant construction positions nationwide, and a 69 percent of the members surveyed were experiencing delays in completing projects on time due to a shortage of qualified workers.

Covarrubias, who served in the U.S. Marines and now owns an excavation company, is quoted:

“This bill will help reintroduce skilled trades to high school students, which can lead to early apprenticeships and exposure to good-paying jobs right after graduation … A four-year college degree may be a good fit for some, but I want students to know that there’s great opportunity in trade schools and through military service that doesn’t require the enormous cost of tuition at universities.”