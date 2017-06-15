Colorado’s Cynthia Coffman is joining a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general to investigate whether drug manufacturers’ marketing contribute to the opioid addiction crises in their states. Coffman talked of swords and shields.

“Every day our country and state lose loved ones to the opioid epidemic,” Coffman said in a statement Thursday morning. “My office understands that the fight against opioid addiction requires many partners. We will use the law as a sword and a shield to best serve those we represent — as a sword to hold accountable those who promote or sell opioids in violation of state law, and as a shield to protect the vulnerable struggling with addiction.”

The list of attorneys general asking for the investigation was not immediately available.

The strategy is similar to the one employed against tobacco companies by attorneys general, led by Mississippi, in the 1990s. Those cases led to huge payouts to states to encourage people not to smoke and recoup tax dollars spent on public health, as a result.

Last month, Ohio filed a lawsuit against five drug companies, similar to one filed earlier this year by Mississippi, alleging the companies downplay the risks while extending their brands.

In March, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri said she was conducting a probe of drugmakers, citing 91 Americans who die each day from heroin, prescription drugs and other opioids.

Drug companies did not have an immediate response Thursday, but in March Jessica Castles Smith, a spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson, said, “We believe that we have acted appropriately, responsibly and in the best interests of patients regarding our opioid pain medications.”

Bloomberg News reported Thursday that more than 20 states, counties and cities have sued drugmakers over the opioid crisis in the last year. None of them are in Colorado. Among the defendants are Johnson & Johnson, Purdue Pharma and McKesson Corp.

Coffman’s office said that between 2002 and 2014 Colorado experienced a 68 percent rise in drug overdose deaths, and nationally fatalities have increased four-fold since 1999, killing 33,091 people in 2015 alone, a number higher than the combined populations of Grand and Pitkin counties.

Coffman chairs the Colorado Substance Abuse Trend and Response Task Force, and which issued a report in April, in partnership with the state health department and the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, on the heroin crisis in Colorado. Heroin deaths alone rose from 79 in 2011 in Colorado to 160 in 2015.

Last September Coffman announced the Colorado Naloxone for Life Initiative to extend the use of the opioid overdose antidote Naloxone by law enforcement and other first-responders. To date the program has reported more than 170 overdose treatments.

