Claire Levy backs fellow Democrat Karen McCormick in CD4 race

Author: Joey Bunch - December 6, 2017 - Updated: 8 hours ago

Democrat Karen McCormick, the Longmont veterinarian hoping to unseat Republican Ken Buck in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, this week picked up an endorsement from a well-known fellow Democrat, former state Rep. Claire Levy of Boulder.

“I am humbled and so excited to share that I have been endorsed by former Rep. Claire Levy,” McCormick said in a statement. “Both Claire and I believe in a government that’s focused on building a stronger and more secure middle class, with good-paying jobs, affordable higher education and a secure retirement, and it’s Colorado values like these that I’ll take to D.C. in my work to fight special interests.”

McCormick is joined in the Democratic primary by Chase Kohne, Larry Germanson and Richard Weil. She was endorsed by another prominent party member, former 4th CD Rep. Betsy Markey, last month.

Buck has primary opposition of his own, former Lone Tree Mayor Jim Gunning.

Levy left the legislature in 2013 to become executive director for the Colorado Center on Law and Policy.

“Dr. Karen McCormick is a proven problem solver, and knows how to analyze situations and develop innovative solutions,” Levy stated. “During her long career as a veterinarian, Dr. McCormick touched many lives and demonstrated that one can be a good business person and have a big heart.

“Our country faces a wide range of challenging issues, but Karen knows how to earn people’s trust and bridge the divide on even the most divisive issues. I know that she’ll fight hard for the people in every corner of this district in Congress. I am proud to endorse Dr. Karen McCormick for U.S. House of Representatives in Colorado’s 4th District.”