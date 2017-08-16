Clad in Black Lives Matter t-shirts, Denver City Council condemns white supremacy

A day after hundreds took to Denver City Park to decry white supremacy in the wake of violent protests in Charlottesville, Va., the City Council sent its own message of solidarity, opening its weekly meeting Monday with a statement and moment of silence. Many council members wore Black Lives Matter t-shirts.

Reading from a statement, Council President Albus Brooks said the board vehemently denounces white supremacy and bigotry.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Charlottesville,” Brooks, who represent District 9 which includes Five Points, Elyria Swansea and lower downtown among other neighborhoods, said. “We also stand with black, brown, women, Jewish and LGBTQ folks in our city of Denver. We believe in inclusivity and equal opportunity for all people. We will fight racism at all costs. And we stand today with the city of Charlottesville.”

Violence erupted Saturday in Charlottesville leaving one woman dead and dozens injured after a car plowed into a crowd gathered in opposition to white nationalists, neo-nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan protesting the removal of a Confederate statue.

In a series of Tweets Sunday evening, Councilman Paul Lopez, District 3, observed:

Hatred is a dark cloud on horizon intimidating us from our path forward; & it must be confronted not w/ more hate, but by great light & love — Paul D. Lopez (@PaulLopez5280) August 14, 2017

Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore, who represents District 11 encompassing Montbello, Parkfield, Green Valley Ranch, High Point and Denver International Airport, said hate will not be tolerated in a Tweet Sunday.

The City Council joined a long list of Colorado lawmakers and officials denouncing white supremacy and the violence in Charlottesville.