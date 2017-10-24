Civil rights group recognizes Denver with perfect score for pro-LGBTQ laws, policies

Author: Adam McCoy - October 24, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago

Denver has garnered high marks last week for its devotion to the LGBTQ community.

The Human Rights Campaign recognized the Mile High City with a perfect score — the first city to earn the recognition in Colorado — on the LGBTQ civil rights organization’s 2017 Municipal Equality Index.

According to the group’s website, “the Municipal Equality Index examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ people who live and work there.” More than 500 municipalities in all 50 states were studied and rated on 44 different criteria in this year’s index.

Denver was one of just 68 municipalities to achieve a perfect core.

“In Denver, we stand firmly for the ideals of inclusion, acceptance and opportunity. These are our values,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. “We will continue to keep Denver a city that is welcoming to all by standing together against hate and never allowing it to divide our city. We have worked hard to achieve this score, and I’m grateful to the members of my LGBTQ Commission for leading the way.”

The index report applauded Denver as a success story, commending the city and its LGBTQ Comission for its pro-LGBTQ actions including amending its building code to mandate non-gendered signage for single-stall and family bathrooms and appointing a police department liaison for the LGBTQ community.

“The commission has been working on our ‘Pathway to 100’ plan since 2015, and we are honored to receive this recognition,” Leah Pryor-Lease, chair of the LGBTQ Commission, said in a statement. “This achievement is the result of a great deal of hard work, thoughtful partnership and strong leadership from stakeholders across the city.”