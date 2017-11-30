WATCH: Denver Christmas carolers tell a different story on GOP tax plan

Author: Marianne Goodland - November 30, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

The tunes sounded familiar; the words, not so much.

During the Thursday noon hour, a group of about 100 members of Front Range Indivisible and Front Range Move On gathered on the 16th Street Mall in Denver to sing Christmas carols, but the words weren’t the ones you might be accustomed to.

“Deck the halls with tax deductions! Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Tis the season for reductions! Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Now the rich will get assistance, Fa la la la la la, la la la la.

Trolling Trump, we’re the resistance, Fa la la la la, la la la la.”

The parody carols were rewritten by the group to protest the Republican Tax Cuts and Job Plan, which is likely to be voted on by the U.S. Senate before the end of the week.

Where they lacked in pitch, they made up for in enthusiasm and creativity, with songs like “Fight to End a Greedy Tax Scam,” sung to the tune for “Winter Wonderland,” or “Ryan the Taxman” sung to the tune of “Frosty the Snowman,” which poked fun at Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican.

“Ryan the taxman, will get voted out next year.

O the sad laments from his Wall Street gents

While the rest of us will cheer.”

Many of those who entertained (?) the traffic on the 16th Street Mall have been protesting at Sen. Cory Gardner’s offices for months, first at an office on 17th Street in Denver and then at the U.S. Customs House after Gardner moved his office last August. Nancy Nixon of Front Range Indivisible was among the protestors who dogged Republican Gardner and was part of the Thursday chorale.