The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Chief Camper leaves some big shoes to fill

Grand Junction Police Chief John Camper, left, picking up a leadership award last year from the Colorado Information Sharing Consortium’s Dave Shipley. Camper will take charge at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in January. (Photo via grandjunctionpolicedepartment.com)

Congratulations to Grand Junction Police Chief John Camper, who is stepping down from his post on Dec. 1 to head up the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

We’re sad to see him go, but it’s becoming a common occurrence for the Grand Valley’s most competent public servants to head for greener pastures.

We saw it when Stan Hilkey resigned as Mesa County’s sheriff to accept a gubernatorial appointment to lead the Colorado Department of Public Safety and more recently when Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Kristi Pollard announced her resignation to take a similar job in Jefferson County.

Read more at The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.

