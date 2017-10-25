The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Chief Camper leaves some big shoes to fill

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - October 25, 2017 - Updated: 6 hours ago

Congratulations to Grand Junction Police Chief John Camper, who is stepping down from his post on Dec. 1 to head up the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

We’re sad to see him go, but it’s becoming a common occurrence for the Grand Valley’s most competent public servants to head for greener pastures.

We saw it when Stan Hilkey resigned as Mesa County’s sheriff to accept a gubernatorial appointment to lead the Colorado Department of Public Safety and more recently when Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Kristi Pollard announced her resignation to take a similar job in Jefferson County.

