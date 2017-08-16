Cheyenne Mountain Resort cancels 3-day conference planned by white nationalist group

The Cheyenne Mountain Resort announced Wednesday it is canceling a three-day conference planned by the white nationalist group VDARE.

The group’s planned conference drew outrage and planned protests in Colorado Springs in the wake of the racially charged, deadly rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday. A writer for VDARE.com organized that rally.

The Gazette repeatedly requested a response from the resort over the past two days, and resort spokeswoman Guadalupe Hirt apologized for the delay Wednesday.

She said the business is “committed to respecting the privacy of guests at the resort” and will offer no further comments.

Visit ColoradoPolitics.com for updates to this story.