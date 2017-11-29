A changing landscape for TV media — and for Colorado politics

Author: Dan Njegomir - November 29, 2017 - Updated: 9 hours ago

ColoradoPols took note of the startling and, for the TV industry, alarming revelation this week via The Know’s media sentinel Joanne Ostrow that some Denver-area newscasts suffered double-digit declines in viewership this month. It’s part of a well-established trend — the Digital Age is redirecting TV’s viewership, as Ostrow points out — but Pols brings up another implication:

The drop in local TV viewership is not a new phenomenon, of course, but the steady rate at which eyeballs are straying from televisions in the Denver/Boulder market (the 17th largest in the country) could remake the landscape of local political advertising at some point in the near future. Television advertising is a top priority for political campaigns, and we wouldn’t expect a significant change in 2018 — big money campaigns, like many organizations, can be slow to react to market changes — but we wouldn’t be surprised if things start to look different in 2020.

Not to mention what that would do to TV’s bottom line around election time.