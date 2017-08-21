For a change, it’s OK to lob softballs to state government officials

Bet you didn’t know the hard-working staff at the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office also plays a mean game of softball. Well, at least, it fields a softball team; judging by the team photo (which we borrowed from the blog of office Information Minister Lynn Bartels), the players look pretty friendly. Writes Bartels:

The team is named Hot S.O.S., which is pronounced “Hot Sauce.” Its goal is to have a good time, said Coach Hilary Rudy, the deputy elections director. Hot S.O.S. participates in the state’s co-ed softball league, which has been around since the 1960s.

As it turns out, there are 14 teams in the state softball league, representing state agencies ranging from the Department of Education to the Department of Natural Resources. Adding to the fun are the teams’ names, Bartels notes: “The Legislative Council’s team is Capitol Offense while History of Colorado is Relics.”

Our favorite is the Department of Law’s team: Hit & Run.

So how did the Hot S.O.S. do this year? Reports Bartels, it placed fourth in the A league with a record of 4-6 and was knocked out of the season-end tournament. Better luck next year, guys.