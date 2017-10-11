CU regent candidate Chance Hill picks up Rep. Clarice Navarro’s endorsement

Author: Joey Bunch - October 11, 2017 - Updated: October 11, 2017

Chance Hill picked up another key endorsement this week when state Rep. Clarice Navarro, a rising-star Republican, threw her endorsement to the first-time candidate running unopposed so for the University of Colorado regent’s seat from Congressional District 5.

Hill has landed a sack full of big-name endorsements, including Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who is the former El Paso Couty Republican Party chairman, as well as Kyle Hybyl, the current regent for the district who is barred from seeking re-election.H

Here’s what Navarro said in her endorsement letter, released Tuesday: