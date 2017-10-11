 CU regent candidate Chance Hill picks up Rep. Clarice Navarro's endorsement
   
Saturday, December 2, 2017
Author: Joey Bunch - October 11, 2017 - Updated: October 11, 2017

IMG_0830-2-1280x1161.jpg
Chance Hill Clarice NavarroState Rep. Clarice Navarro is endorsing Chance Hill in the University of Colorado regent’s race for Congressional District 5. (Photo courtesy of he campaign)

Chance Hill picked up another key endorsement this week when state Rep. Clarice Navarro, a rising-star Republican, threw her endorsement to the first-time candidate running unopposed so for the University of Colorado regent’s seat from Congressional District 5.

Hill has landed a sack full of big-name endorsements, including Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who is the former El Paso Couty Republican Party chairman, as well as Kyle Hybyl, the current regent for the district who is barred from seeking re-election.H

Here’s what Navarro said in her endorsement letter, released Tuesday:

Dear Friends,

I enthusiastically endorse Chance Hill to be the next CU Regent from Colorado’s 5th Congressional District.

I have come to know Chance as a result of his outreach to voters throughout southern Colorado, especially in Fremont County and Pueblo.

Chance will be a strong voice for the appointment of university administrators who understand the importance of fostering a culture of true intellectual diversity and free speech on CU campuses.

I also believe that Chance will fight for UCCS’s interests within the CU System and will make strides in continuing UCCS’s upward trajectory–which is so important to southern Colorado’s economy.

Chance has run a tremendous campaign, and I think that he has proven his work ethic, his passion, and his leadership skills–all of which will benefit the voters and students of Colorado’s 5th Congressional District when we are fortunate to have him as our CU Regent.

He has my full support.

I encourage you to learn more about Chance at www.chanceforcuregent.com and to support him in any way you can.

Sincerely,

Clarice Navarro
Colorado State Representative
House District 47

