   
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Hot Sheet

Chalkbeat’s election post-mortem reminds us it’s all about the ground game

Author: Dan Njegomir - November 15, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

iStock-495469792.jpg
(iStock image / leekris)

Chalkbeat Colorado’s Nic Garcia offers a post-game analysis of last week’s school board elections that serves as a primer for political junkies and campaign tacticians of every stripe. Garcia dissects the highly successful efforts of teachers unions to regain ground they had lost to education reformers in three high-profile school districts — Denver’s, Aurora’s and Douglas County’s — and the big takeaway is go hyperlocal, start early, and dig deep:

…teachers unions have during the past two local school board election cycles adopted and refined a playbook to counter the money and influence of their policy foes.

National, state and local unions spent more time engaging their members and other labor organizations, recruited and groomed better candidates most places, and devoted considerable financial resources to ensure wins. Unions also loosely aligned themselves with vocal parent groups in some districts, and pushed a variety of messages — both local and national, positive and negative — on doorsteps and in voters’ social media streams and mailboxes.

Add to those hardball tactics this helpful dynamic:

The time was ripe for such strategies to pay off. Civil rights groups and factions of the Democratic Party have ramped-up their criticisms of charter schools. And then there is the controversy over Donald Trump’s presidency and his tapping of billionaire Betsy DeVos as education secretary.

… And you have this outcome — sobering news for advocates of wide-ranging education reforms and school choice, which are all opposed by the unions:

Van Schoales, CEO of A+ Colorado, which monitors and critiques reform efforts in Denver and Aurora, said the election should be a wake-up call for reformers who favor strategies such as giving schools more autonomy and holding schools accountable for performance.

“The union did a much better job than they’ve done in the past,” he said. “This should be a message to folks that there is a lot of work to be done to engage the community” before Election Day about how the reforms are improving schools.

There’s much more to Garcia’s post-mortem, and it’s worth a read. Here’s the link again.

Post Views: 2

Related Articles

Hot Sheet
November 15, 2017 Dan NjegomirDan Njegomir

Colorado’s Ken Buck: No more tax breaks for Hollywood hush money

Hot Sheet
November 15, 2017 Dan NjegomirDan Njegomir

Smile! You’ve finally got dental coverage — thanks to a state program

Hot Sheet
November 14, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Rep. Paul Lundeen calls CU regent candidate ‘a true believer’

Dan Njegomir

Dan Njegomir

Dan Njegomir is a blogger and opinion editor for Colorado Politics. A longtime journalist and more-than-25-year veteran of the Colorado political scene, Njegomir has been an award-winning newspaper reporter, an editorial page editor, a senior legislative staffer at the State Capitol and a political consultant.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRep. Steve Lebsock denies sexual harassment claims, says 'right now I'm in fear for my life'

nextSmile! You've finally got dental coverage — thanks to a state program

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *