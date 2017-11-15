   
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
CDOT’s I-70 deal with private partner will cost an estimated $2.2 billion over 30-plus years, documents show

Author: Jon Murray, The Denver Post - November 15, 2017 - Updated: 8 hours ago

1-aerialrendering03-25-17_21.jpg
A rendering released in August 2016 shows the section of an expanded Interstate 70 that would have a 4-acre cover on top. (Courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation)

Financial terms released Tuesday for the controversial Interstate 70 expansion through northeast Denver show that a partnership agreement will cost the Colorado Department of Transportation an estimated $2.2 billion over the course of more than 30 years.

For the first time, state transportation officials are detailing the figures that resulted from recently wrapped negotiations with Kiewit Meridiam Partners for a complex public-private partnership contract on the Central 70 project. CDOT selected the team in August from among four consortiums that bid to finance, design and build the $1.2 billion construction project, and then operate and maintain the widened 10-mile stretch for three decades.

The freeway project’s construction tab hasn’t changed much ahead of a groundbreaking that’s expected in early to mid-2018, though financing costs will push the total to nearly $1.3 billion.

Read more at The Denver Post.

Erin Prater

Erin Prater is a producer for Colorado Politics. She is a multimedia journalist with 15 years of experience writing, editing and designing for newspapers, magazines, websites, publishing houses and businesses. Her previous positions include military reporter at The Gazette, general assignment reporter at The Huerfano County World, copy editor at David C. Cook publishing house and adjunct mass communication instructor at Pueblo Community College. Her bylines include The New York Times Upfront, The Argus Leader (Sioux Falls, S.D.), Military Spouse magazine and Omaha Magazine (Omaha, Neb.). Her syndicated bylines include The Denver Post, MSNBC.com, Military.com and wire services.

