CDOT’s I-70 deal with private partner will cost an estimated $2.2 billion over 30-plus years, documents show

Author: Jon Murray, The Denver Post - November 15, 2017 - Updated: 8 hours ago

Financial terms released Tuesday for the controversial Interstate 70 expansion through northeast Denver show that a partnership agreement will cost the Colorado Department of Transportation an estimated $2.2 billion over the course of more than 30 years.

For the first time, state transportation officials are detailing the figures that resulted from recently wrapped negotiations with Kiewit Meridiam Partners for a complex public-private partnership contract on the Central 70 project. CDOT selected the team in August from among four consortiums that bid to finance, design and build the $1.2 billion construction project, and then operate and maintain the widened 10-mile stretch for three decades.

The freeway project’s construction tab hasn’t changed much ahead of a groundbreaking that’s expected in early to mid-2018, though financing costs will push the total to nearly $1.3 billion.

Read more at The Denver Post.