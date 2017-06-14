CD6 race ‘spits hot fire’ on the national stage, according to Team Coffman’s estimation

Oh, man, and it’s only June … of 2017. The politics are already getting summertime hot for next year’s Democratic primary for the right to take on Rep. Mike Coffman in the east metro Denver’s 6th Congressional District. And the Team Coffman has a front-row seat.

Levi Tillemann, the scion of a politically well-known family, has his eyes and words trained on Jason Crow, the presumed front-runner. Tillemann hasn’t even officially announced he’ll run. He told Colorado Politics last month, however, he most assuredly will get in.

Another first-time candidate, Crow is a Denver lawyer and former Army Ranger with combat service. He was endorsed by former Colorado Sen. Mark Udall last week and Tuesday by a national liberal group that recruits veterans to run for public office.

The Hill newspaper in Washington reported Tuesday:

But on top of the expected digs at Coffman and discussions about his policy platforms, Tillemann framed himself as a progressive willing to take up the fight. In contrast, Tillemann labeled Crow as a tool of the Washington establishment and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the House Democrats’ campaign arm. “The DCCC likes Jason Crow; they like his resume. He’s a classic DCCC candidate in that [the DCCC] is good at three things: collecting a resume, raising money and losing elections,” Tillemann said. “Jason Crow wants to be a congressman, but it’s pretty unclear what he wants to do once he’s a congressman. That’s the classic DCCC problem. They don’t collect people with fire in their bellies.”

And don’t think the Camp Coffman veterans aren’t amused the fire in Tillemann’s belly.

Coffman operative Tyler Sandberg was overjoyed that Tillemann took on Crow and especially the jabs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which routinely takes jabs at Coffman. It’s like Roadrunner and Wile E. Coyote.

He said in a tweet that Tillemann “spits hot fire” at Crow and the DCCC in The Hill article. Even Tillemann was amused.

Fun as that might be, these are friends in high political places at the DCCC who Tillemann would work with if he becomes the nominee. No wonder Sandberg was tickled.

Roll Call, another Beltway political outlet, also did a deep dive Tuesday into the crowded field , which includes Aurora lawyer David Aarestad and Gabriel McArthur, a 25-year-old Littleton resident who said he got his feet wet in politics as a Bernie Sanders supporter last year

Roll Call brought up an early knock on Crow, that he doesn’t yet live in the district. Crow handled it well.

“There are so many other issues other than my address that really are impacting people’s everyday lives,” he said in the piece. “People are concerned about health care, people are concerned about the VA hospital, people are concerned about immigration.”

And campaign season is just getting started.

If you think that’s “hot fire” @RepMikeCoffman‘s gonna have a bad time. Coming for you next @wtylersandberg #2018 #victory — (((Levi Tillemann))) (@levitd) June 13, 2017