Conservative aging rocker rabble-rouser Ted Nugent has “cat scratch Brauchler” after supporting the Republican gubernatorial candidate on social media late Monday afternoon.

The ardent Second Amendment supporter pointed to Brauchler’s recent win during the Conservative Western Summit’s straw poll over the weekend, in which the district attorney won with 39 percent of the vote.

“I just heard that he won the conservative summit straw poll bigtime! Godbless Brauchler and show him your support! It’s time that the good people of Colorado get their state back!” Nugent said in a Facebook post.

A vocal supporter of the Republican Party, and a Donald Trump backer, the Motor City Madman pointed to Brauchler’s work as the lead prosecutor in the Aurora movie theater shooting case. The jury ultimately refused to sentence James Holmes to die for killing 12 people and injuring at least 70, despite Brauchler’s best efforts.

“As Arapahoe District Attorney, he prosecuted the Aurora monster and knows full well that more gunlaws wouldn’t have made a damn difference in any democrat gunfree slaughtetzone!” Nugent wrote on Facebook. “In fact, like the rest of us, he knows that creating a gunfreezone at the theater made those poor people targets. And he fully supports conceal carry training and the right to carry because it reduces crime…dramatically. Sounds like help is on the way for Colorado thanks to Brauchler.”

Colorado Politics did not edit the Nugent Facebook post for grammar and spelling errors.

Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, is term limited after next year. Several Republicans are already running in the race in addition to Brauchler, including former state Rep. Victor Mitchell, and investment banker Doug Robinson, who is Mitt Romney’s nephew.

The Republican field for governor is expected to grow with state Treasurer Walker Stapleton. Attorney General Cynthia Coffman is also seriously considering a run.

Brauchler recently earned the support of dozens of leaders in Colorado’s wildlife conservation and gun-rights communities, who gathered to launch the Sportsmen and Gun Owners for Brauchler coalition.

In response to the Nugent Facebook post, Brauchler’s campaign said, “As an avid sportsman and advocate for the Second Amendment, it is no surprise that Mr. Nugent chose to throw his support behind George Brauchler for governor of Colorado.

“George recently received endorsements from many of Colorado’s top conservation and outdoor recreation leaders because, according to a release, ‘George Brauchler understands the issues important to Colorado sportsmen and women, conservationists and gun owners, which is why his support in this and other areas is so widespread.’ The enthusiasm for George Brauchler’s candidacy has been growing throughout Colorado and has apparently reached as far as Ted Nugent’s desk in Michigan.”

Nugent’s Facebook post starts, “Dear conservative God in heaven! There is constitutional we the people hope for Colorado to come out of this embarrassing antiAmerican political tailspin. It is time to make Colorado Colorado again and we finally have the right man to get it done! For all my gunloving, backstrap rockin real American shitkicker BloodBrothers in Colorado, check out George Brauchler for Governor.”

Rick Enstrom, one of the principals at Colorado’s Enstrom Candies and a Colorado Republican political figure, responded on Facebook, “Love him or hate him, Teddy will make this race even more interesting. Ted will access a huge audience of dedicated sportsmen for the Brauchler for Governor campaign! I made Ted an honorary lifetime CO Wildlife Commissioner in 2007. The Nuge is Yuuge.”