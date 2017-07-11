Capitol veteran Lisa LaBriola named chief of staff for Colorado Senate Democrats

By on July 11, 2017
Lisa LaBriola, the new chief of staff for the Colorado Senate Democratic Caucus, poses in this undated photograph on the second floor of the state Capitol in Denver. (Photo courtesy Colorado Senate Democrats) Lisa LaBriola is the new chief of staff for the Colorado Senate Democratic Caucus, Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman announced Monday.

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

, , , , ,

Comments are closed.