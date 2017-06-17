Cannabis industry org forms to “be ready” for national legalization

Cannabis is joining the ranks of the financial, advertising, real estate and alcohol industries with the formation of its first self-regulatory organization.

The National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) launched Thursday with a powerhouse leadership team and an ambitious plan: Develop and enforce national standards that will increase compliance and transparency, spur growth, and shape future federal regulations. The NACB’s slogan is “Be ready,” in anticipation of federal legalization of cannabis.

The cannabis industry is on a historic growth trajectory even as its businesses operate in a fractured regulatory environment and in the face of uncertain federal policy, NACB president Andrew Kline told The Cannabist.

“What we’re saying is, ‘Let’s take control,’” he said. “Let’s set our own standards so we’re not limited by varying state regulations or subject to what the feds come up with.”

Read more at The Cannabist.