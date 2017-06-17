Cannabis industry org forms to “be ready” for national legalization

By on June 17, 2017 0
In this Dec. 31, 2013, file photo, party-goers smoke marijuana during a Prohibition-era themed New Year's Eve invite-only party celebrating the start of retail marijuana sales at a bar in Denver. Social consumption permit applications, called for by voter-approved Initiative 300, are expected to be accepted this summer, as proposed rules and regulations are scheduled to be adopted in July. They include many conditions and requirements. (Photo/Brennan Linsley)In this Dec. 31, 2013, file photo, party-goers smoke marijuana during a Prohibition-era themed New Year’s Eve invite-only party celebrating the start of retail marijuana sales at a bar in Denver. Social consumption permit applications, called for by voter-approved Initiative 300, are expected to be accepted this summer, as proposed rules and regulations are scheduled to be adopted in July. They include many conditions and requirements. (Photo/Brennan Linsley)

Cannabis is joining the ranks of the financial, advertising, real estate and alcohol industries with the formation of its first self-regulatory organization.

The National Association of Cannabis Businesses (NACB) launched Thursday with a powerhouse leadership team and an ambitious plan: Develop and enforce national standards that will increase compliance and transparency, spur growth, and shape future federal regulations. The NACB’s slogan is “Be ready,” in anticipation of federal legalization of cannabis.

The cannabis industry is on a historic growth trajectory even as its businesses operate in a fractured regulatory environment and in the face of uncertain federal policy, NACB president Andrew Kline told The Cannabist.

“What we’re saying is, ‘Let’s take control,’” he said. “Let’s set our own standards so we’re not limited by varying state regulations or subject to what the feds come up with.”

Read more at The Cannabist.

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply