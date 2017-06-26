Candidates who want to take a swing at being governor will take a swing at Coors Field for the nonprofit Healthier Colorado Wednesday night.

The media and the public can check out the roster of Republicans and Democrats and ask questions about how they would address healthcare issues.

As of Friday the candidates who had RSVP’d for Healthier Colorado’s “At Home Plate” event were:

Republican George Brauchler, the Arapahoe County district attorney.

Republican Lew Gaiter, a Larimer County commissioner.

Democrat Noel Ginsburg, a Denver businessman and civil leader.

Democrat Moses Carmen Humes, the first transexual to run for governor.

Democrat Mike Johnston, a former state senator.

Democrat Cary Kennedy, the former state treasurer.

Republican Victor Mitchell, a businessman and former state representative.

Democrat Ed Perlmutter, the U.S. representative from the 7th Congressional District.

Democrat Doug Robinson, a businessman and nephew of Mitt Romney.

Republican JoAnne Silva, a 71-year-old Trump supporter who has never held elected office.

The Rockies aren’t at home Wednesday night, but, instead, the candidates will be taking cuts and answering questions from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Candidates are likely to face plenty of questions about health care between now and Election Day 2018. The next governor will have to address changes to Medicaid spending in the state, medical marijuana, opioid abuse and balancing the needs of public healthcare with demands for spending on transportation.

“Health care issues will likely be a popular topic on the campaign trail given the uncertainly surrounding the Affordable Care Act at the national level,” Jake Williams, Healthier Colorado’s executive director, said in a statement. “With this event, Colorado voters and Healthier Colorado are asking Colorado’s gubernatorial candidates to step up to the plate for health care Our next governor must hit the ground running and address difficult policy question such as escalating health care costs, access and cost disparities in rural Colorado, and alarming rates of substance use disorders and suicides.”

“Every health stakeholder has a political presence that can push politicians, except one, regular Colorado voters. Engaging candidates is one more way that Healthier Colorado can present the perspective of health consumers.”

Healthier Colorado started three years ago with support from the Colorado Health Foundation to advocate for healthcare policies.

Last year the Denver-based nonprofit backed Amendment 72, the failed statewide tobacco tax increase, as well as a successful Ballot Question 2H to put a tax on sugary drinks in Boulder.