   
Saturday, November 4, 2017
News

Campaign against Fort Collins internet plan spends $451,000

Author: Associated Press - November 4, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Campaign finance reports show opponents of a proposal to let the city of Fort Collins set up its own high-speed internet system have spent more than $451,000 to fight the plan.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reported Saturday the spending was paid for in part by a $175,000 donation from the Colorado Cable Television Association, which represents cable companies such as Comcast.

Fort Collins Citizens Broadband Committee, which supports setting up a municipal internet provider, reported spending about $3,000 between Oct. 23 and Nov. 1.

The proposal on Tuesday’s ballot would allow the City Council to decide whether to establish a telecommunication utility and issue up to $150 million in bonds to build and operate a fiber-optic network. The bonds would be backed by fees paid by subscribers.

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

News
November 4, 2017 JAMES NORD Associated Press

DC, 35 states including Colorado, back bid to collect online sales taxes

News
November 4, 2017 Ernest LuningErnest Luning

State Rep. Clarice Navarro resigning House seat to take Farm Service Agency post with Trump administration

News
November 4, 2017 Ernest LuningErnest Luning

Municipal elections across Colorado include questions on taxes, bonds, housing and marijuana

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDC, 35 states including Colorado, back bid to collect online sales taxes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *