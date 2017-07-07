BREAKING: Republican Darryl Glenn jumping in 5th Congressional District primary against Lamborn, Hill

El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn, the Republican nominee for Colorado’s U.S. Senate seat last year, notified GOP insiders on Friday that he plans to run for the 5th Congressional District seat held by six-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn in next year’s election, Colorado Politics has learned.

“Colleagues, I want to give you a courtesy heads up before the rumors start that I will be jumping into the Congressional District 5 race within a few weeks,” Glenn said in a text message sent Friday morning to prominent Republicans and obtained by Colorado Politics. “A lot has happened over the last week to move me to running. Have a great day. Darryl”

State Sen. Owen Hill, R-Colorado Springs, announced in early April that he’s challenging Lamborn in the heavily Republican district. Yesterday, Colorado Politics was first to report that Hill raised $225,000 and has $195,000 cash on hand at the end of the just-completed 2nd fundraising quarter — the most contributions for a candidate in the district since Lamborn won the seat after a crowded, bruising primary in 2006.

Glenn, the underdog, self-described “unapologetic Christian, constitutional conservative, pro-life, Second Amendment-loving American,” came within 4 points of defeating Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in last year’s election.

With the backing of prominent conservatives and conservative organizations — including former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and the Senate Conservatives Fund — Glenn’s shoe-leather and uncompromising positions helped propel him to win the GOP nomination in a five-way primary just over a year ago. He prevailed by a wide margin over businessman and former CSU Athletics Director Jack Graham, businessman Robert Blaha, former state Rep. Jon Keyser and former Aurora City Councilman Ryan Frazier.

After the November election, Glenn, an attorney, launched DLG Esquire Attorney at Law, a consulting firm aimed at helping political, business and community leaders with “implementing innovative solutions to growing community challenges.”

Glenn didn’t immediately return a phone call and message seeking comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.