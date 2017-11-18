Boulder Daily Camera: State Rep. Steve Lebsock alone is responsible for his behavior

Author: The Boulder Daily Camera Editorial Board - November 18, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Rep. Steve Lebsock is trying to distract the public from multiple complaints that he made overt and aggressive sexual advances, often in a professional setting, that if true cross the line of appropriate behavior in the workplace.

Coloradans shouldn’t be diverted from focusing on the underlying issue here. Lebsock is very much a public official, subject to scrutiny for his behavior because of the power granted him. Three women have come forward to The Denver Post and named Lebsock as a source of sexual harassment in the General Assembly. Others have shared their stories anonymously.

We concluded Lebsock would best serve his constituents if he, and this scandal enveloping him, did not return for the 2018 legislative session. Sadly, now this scandal is enveloping others.

The Aurora Sentinel has called on House Speaker Crisanta Duran to resign over how she handled a complaint against Lebsock in 2016. And Republican legislative leaders are asking for an investigation into whether Duran and other Democratic leaders tried to cover up the fellow Democrat’s alleged bad behavior.

