The Boulder Daily Camera editorial: Forget Paris

Economic cost of 2.7 million American jobs and exclusive benefit to other countries are the key reasons why our “America-first president” pulled out of the Paris climate agreement. While he was likely referring to China and India, who by most accounts are moving away from coal and investing in renewables, I can’t help but think about how much this agreement helps my home country, the Philippines.

In 2013, Boulder experienced an epic rain that killed at least eight people and destroyed 1,500 homes while damaging another 19,000. Luckily my south Boulder residence was spared but my townhouse rental in Shanahan Ridge had a significant amount of damage. Later that year, just weeks before our visit to see family, Super Typhoon Yolanda killed at least 6,300 and injured another 28,000. A countless number of homes just blew away. Apart from the differences in the magnitude of the two climate events, there are first-world differences that affect the impact on the people of Colorado versus the Philippines. In the United States, we are fortunate to have access to safety nets such as flood or sump pump insurance (I highly recommend the latter) and the existence of FEMA.

As a Filipina I am pleased that even Trump’s fellow nincompoop and populist buddy, President Rodrigo Duterte, ended up changing his mind and supporting the agreement. I’m proud that the Philippine Senate ratified the agreement unanimously. As an American, I’m disgusted.

Read more at The Boulder Daily Camera.