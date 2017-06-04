The Boulder Daily Camera editorial: CU regents circle the wagons

For a few brief, shining moments, it looked as if the University of Colorado Board of Regents might do the right thing. Unlike their football coach, athletic director and Boulder chancellor, they seemed determined not to ignore allegations of domestic violence against a former assistant football coach.

They hired the smart, tough lawyers from Cozen O’Connor who investigated the Baylor University sexual assault scandal and said they would release the lawyers’ report when it was done. That was more than three months ago. Since then, they have retreated to a series of closed-door meetings, hired former U.S. Sen. Ken Salazar to help manage the fallout, and reneged on their pledge to release the investigative report.

Late last month, they finally shirked their responsibility altogether, passing the buck to university President Bruce Benson to decide how to handle the failure to abide by the school’s domestic violence reporting requirements. Never mind that Benson was in charge when the case was mishandled by Phil DiStefano, the chancellor; Rick George, the athletic director; and Mike MacIntyre, the football coach. Never mind that DiStefano’s double standard was on full display as he claimed ignorance of his obligations after harshly disciplining faculty for infractions under the same sexual misconduct policy.

