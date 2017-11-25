The Boulder Daily Camera: Congress must help Haitian, TPS recipients

Author: The Boulder Daily Camera Editorial Board - November 25, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

The Trump administration has ended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians who have lived — and thrived and prospered — in the United States since the 2010 earthquake shook much of their country to the ground. It’s a dismaying decision, but not unexpected.

This clearly is not the best news for Haitians with TPS. They will be able to stay in this country until 2019. But by July of that year, they will have to return to Haiti or be subject to deportation and, almost as bad, detention. That means people who are strongly woven into the fabric of this community, and other cities; whose children — some born in America — are excelling in school; and whose remittances help families in the still-fractured nation, will be lost to this community. And that is a shame.

However, it’s not the worst news — yet: Advocates mounted a resolute and vocal campaign pushing the Trump administration to extend TPS coverage for another 18 months. To President Trump’s credit, that is what his administration decided to do. Credit, too, Florida’s congressional delegation for making a strong pitch on behalf of these TPS recipients. They made it clear that Haiti, perpetually struggling, is in no way ready or able to absorb as many as 59,000 Haitians who would have to return.

