   
Thursday, November 16, 2017
Colorado Editorials

The Boulder Daily Camera: How big a tax cut for Trump?

Author: The Boulder Daily Camera Editorial Board - November 16, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

AP-Trump-Washington.jpg
President Donald Trump speaks about the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)President Donald Trump speaks about the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

At President Donald Trump’s insistence, congressional Republicans are proposing something unprecedented: a special, lower tax bracket for partnerships, contractors and other “pass-through” businesses. And they’re doing so with only the vaguest of ideas how the proposal will affect the country’s most famous pass-through business owner: Donald Trump.

That’s because Trump has disclosed his holdings but not his tax returns. Although we know he has a stake in hundreds of pass-through businesses through the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, we don’t know how those businesses are organized for tax purposes, or what techniques the companies might be using to minimize their taxes — and Trump’s. So it’s impossible to tell exactly how much more or less in taxes he’d have to pay under the plans being proposed in Congress.

Read more at the Boulder Daily Camera

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

Colorado Editorials
November 16, 2017 The Pueblo Chieftain Editorial Board

The Pueblo Chieftain: Thanks to candidates and volunteers

Colorado Editorials
November 16, 2017 The Denver Post Editorial Board

The Denver Post: Steve Lebsock alone is responsible for his behavior

Colorado Editorials
November 16, 2017 The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Cleaning up the air over there

The Boulder Daily Camera Editorial Board

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Pueblo Chieftain: Thanks to candidates and volunteers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *