Bond passage means jobs, government transparency, positive growth, says Denver mayor

Author: Jessica Machetta - November 8, 2017 - Updated: 48 minutes ago

This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

Mayor Hancock talks to the press about what happens now that voters approved a huge bond proposal. (Jessica Machetta, ColoradoPolitics) Denver voters gave the green light for city officials to allocate nearly a billion dollars for 460 citywide projects, so now what? Mayor Michael Hancock says it’s a vote of confidence from the people and […]