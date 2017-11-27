On Black Friday in Colorado, guns may even outsell hotcakes

Author: Dan Njegomir - November 27, 2017 - Updated: 4 minutes ago

This just in from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation — the folks who coordinate criminal-background checks required on firearms purchases in the state: This year’s Black Friday shop-a-thon was the busiest on record for gun sales. The CBI announced in a press statement:

The CBI InstaCheck team conducted 4,779 background checks for firearms transfers between 12:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2017. All 41 InstaCheck employees worked a minimum of 10-hour shifts to conduct background checks for firearms transfers on November 24. The unit also expanded its operating hours from 12 hours to 21 hours on Black Friday.

And CBI Director Ted Mink noted:

“Because the Black Friday shopping event tends to be the heaviest volume day for the CBI InstaCheck Unit, the team worked to configure staffing and expand hours of operation to meet the demand…”

Here’s a comparison with Black Friday gun sales for previous years, courtesy of statistics provided by the agency:

It gives new meaning to power shopping.