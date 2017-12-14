How about a BL.M move under tree? - Colorado Politics

Colorado Editorials
How about a BL.M move under tree?
Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - December 14, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago
Coloradans have a lot of sugar plums dancing in their heads this holiday season.
Santa Claus metaphors are particularly apt when it comes to three blockbuster deals that could greatly alter the economic landscape of the state — and the Western Slope — for decades to come.
Why? Because there’s nothing Coloradans can really do to make them happen. They’re things to be decided by a corporation, a federal agency and Congress. It’s just a waiting game — much like a child going to bed on Christmas Eve wondering if there will be a bike under the tree the next day.