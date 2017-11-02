Billionaire tied to Trump also tied to Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner

Author: Marianne Goodland - November 2, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

The National Institute on Money in State Politics today updated its database of spending on political campaigns in the past two election years. Among the information: updated spending by billionaire Robert L. Mercer — and there’s a connection to Colorado.

The Institute runs a website, Follow the Money, which tracks political spending.

Mercer, CEO of Renaissance Technologies and a former hedge-fund manager, came into prominence in the political realm last year with his late-season support for candidate, now President, Donald Trump. Mercer has also been a powerful ally of Steve Bannon, who was, until recently, a member of Trump’s White House advisors. However, several media outlets have reported in recent days that Mercer is now distancing himself from Bannon, including selling off his share of Breitbart News. Those reports say Mercer is selling the Breitbart stake to his daughters.

According to the database, Mercer has spent about $25 million on all kinds of candidates and political action committees in the last six years. Among his smaller contributions, according to the database, is $3,200 to then-candidate, and now U.S. Sen., Cory Gardner, a Yuma Republican. Those contributions were made in the 2014 general election.

Mercer’s largest contributions, however, were to a super PAC tied to John Bolton and to the Club for Growth, which the database reported also gave money to Gardner in 2014.