Joe Biden to promote $12.15 book at $89.50 event in Denver

Author: Joey Bunch - December 1, 2017 - Updated: 1 hour ago

Joe Biden, the former vice president, will be in Denver Saturday night to promote his new book “Promise Me, Dad; A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.”

The book costs $12.15 on Amazon, but tickets to see the “American Promise” tour to promote it are $89.50 each and “subject to additional fees.”

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre at 1621 Glenarm Place, which is just off the 16th Street Mall.

Parking could be tricky with the Parade of Lights beginning in downtown Denver at 7:30 p.m., as well. The former vice president’s visit will also prompt road closures before and during the show, as well, so mass transit is recommended.

Called The American Promise Tour, the appearances across the country are subtitled, “Finding Purpose in a Time of Uncertainty.”

The former U.S. senator from Delaware writes about the year after his son Beau’s diagnosis with cancer in 2014, while Biden was serving in the White Hosue

“The book recounts Biden’s personal and political struggles and accomplishments during that year, exploring his relationship with his family, friends and former President Barack Obama,” the book’s promoters said.

The conversation will be moderated by actress Constance Wu, who stars on the ABC comedy TV show “Fresh Off the Boat.” She was listed among Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People this year, and her profile was written by writer and actress Lena Dunham.