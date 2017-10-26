   
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Shailen Bhatt stepping down as CDOT director to run national organization

Author: Joey Bunch - October 26, 2017

IMG_7294-2.jpg
Shailen BhattShailen Bhatt, right, speaks at a Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC event in May with the organization’s president and CEO, Dirk Draper. (Photo by Joey Bunch/Colorado Politics)

State transportation director Shailen Bhatt is stepping down next month to become president and CEO of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America.

Mike Lewis, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s deputy executive director and chief operating officer will be the interim director, the governor’s office said Thursday morning.

Gov. John Hickenlooper appointed Bhatt to the position at the beginning of the governor’s second term in February 2015.

“Shailen’s innovation and drive has pushed the Department of Transportation to work tirelessly to stand up a transportation network that can meet the needs of Colorado,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “We wish him the best and can only say ‘watch out’ as he brings his expertise and creativity to a new set of challenges.”

The governor, himself, is a short-timer. He is term-limited and is replacement will take office in January 2019, bringing in his or her own cabinet.

Bhatt came to Colorado after leadership roles with the Delaware Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration and Kentucky transportation department.

The governor’s office provided a list of Bhatt’s accomplishments in his two and a half years to the state, even though Bhatt himself has a been a chief spokesman for the state’s unmet long-term transportation needs.

The list includes:

  • Opening the US 36, I-70 Mountain and I-25 North to 120th Express Lanes, which improved travel from 20 – 50 percent along those corridors.
  • Securing funding and accelerating planning for future improvements on North I-25 from Fort Collins to Johnston and I-25 South from Castle Rock to Monument.
  • Launching Bustang, CDOT interregional bus service connecting Fort Collins, Glenwood Springs and Colorado Springs to Denver, which has quadrupled ridership since launch and has a more than 50 percent fare box recovery.
  • Deploying transportation technology, creating the RoadX program and making Colorado a national innovation leader.
  • Being selected as one of 10 global finalists and moving forward with a first-of-its-kind feasibility study to build Hyperloop, a new rapid speed travel infrastructure.
  • Partnering with OTTO/Uber Trucking to complete the world’s first commercial delivery by a self-driving truck.
  • Deploying the world’s first Autonomous Impact Protection Vehicle to protect work zones from distracted drivers.
  • Partnering with Panasonic to build the world’s first commercial grade, licensable, Connected Vehicle Ecosystem (CV Ecosystem) and with HERE to enable vehicle to everything communications.

“It has been a privilege to drive Colorado’s and Gov. Hickenlooper’s transportation vision. While we can point to the many projects we have begun and successfully completed, my highest regards are for the people and relationships we have built,” Bhatt stated. “I always say that a DOT exists to save lives and make people’s lives better. It has been an honor to work with the CDOT team and the very many stakeholders whose dedication to live up to that sacred charge is shown every single day on behalf of the people of Colorado.”

