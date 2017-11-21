   
Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Hot Sheet

Betsy Markey endorses Longmont Democrat Karen McCormick in 4th Congressional District primary

Author: Ernest Luning - November 21, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago

Betsy_Karen-w.jpg
Former U.S. Rep. Betsy Markey, left, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, endorsed Karen McCormick, a Demcorat running for the 4th Congressional District seat Markey represented for one term. (Photo courtesy McCormick campaign)Former U.S. Rep. Betsy Markey, left, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, endorsed Karen McCormick, a Demcorat running for the 4th Congressional District seat Markey represented for one term. (Photo courtesy McCormick campaign)

The last Democrat to represent Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, former U.S. Rep. Betsy Markey, on Monday threw her support behind veterinarian Karen McCormick, one of four Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Ken Buck in next year’s election.

In a statement, Markey said she’s convinced McCormick will work toward “building a stronger middle class, higher household incomes, affordable higher education and job training programs and a future that includes a safe and secure retirement,” adding that she’s proud to endorse the Longmont resident.

McCormick said she was honored to have Markey’s support.

“Both Betsy and I owned and operated successful businesses and like her, I believe in an economy where hard work is rewarded, where everyone pays their fair share and that all Coloradans –not just those at the top –should have an opportunity to get ahead,” the candidate said in a statement.

Markey served one term in Congress almost a decade ago, ousting Republican incumbent Marilyn Musgrave in the 2008 election and then losing a run for a second term to then-state Rep. Cory Cory Gardner, who went on to win a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2014. Markey was the Democratic nominee for state treasurer that same year but lost her bid to unseat Republican Walker Stapleton.

Buck is running for his third term representing the sprawling 4th District, which covers most of the eastern half of the state, anchored by Weld County to the north and most of Douglas County, south of the metro area. He’s facing a primary challenge from former Lone Tree Mayor Jim Gunning.

The other three Democrats running for the heavily Republican seat are Chase Kohne, Larry Germanson and Richard Weil.

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

Hot Sheet
November 21, 2017 Adam McCoyAdam McCoy

Aurora City Council seat still in question, likely slated for recount

Hot Sheet
November 21, 2017 Dan NjegomirDan Njegomir

A new transportation chief for Colorado

Hot Sheet
November 20, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Michelle Malkin endorses Tom Tancredo at gun club fundraiser

Ernest Luning

Ernest Luning

Ernest Luning is a political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has covered politics and government for newspapers and online news sites in Colorado for more than 25 years, including at the Highlands Ranch Herald, the Jefferson Sentinels chain of community newspapers and the Aurora Sentinel, where he was the city hall and cops reporter. After editing the Aurora Daily Sun, he was a political reporter and blogger for The Colorado Independent site. Since 2009, he has been the senior political reporter and occasional editor for The Colorado Statesman.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDenver education center for people with Down syndrome gets $1 million boost

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *