Bennet urges Trump to expand access to drug antidote by negotiating prices
Author: Joey Bunch - October 26, 2017 - Updated: 8 hours ago
As Colorado withers under a opioid overdose crisis, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is trying to expand the availability of the antidote naloxone by making it more affordable. He and 17 other Democratic senators are urging President Trump to prove he’s the great deal-maker he alleges by negotiating prices. President Trump’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction […]