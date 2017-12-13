 Sen. Michael Bennet blacks out website to stand with Dreamers
   
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Hot Sheet

Sen. Michael Bennet blacks out website to stand with Dreamers

Author: Joey Bunch - December 13, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

unnamed.png
DreamersU.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Denver, took down his website Wednesday to stand with Dreamers.

Michael Bennet’s office paid his Internet bill. The U.S. senator from Denver, however, purposefully blacked out his website Wednesday for a cause.

He’s showing support for the Dreamers in Colorado and across the country. They could be deported unless Congress restores the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, an Obama-era program struck down this year by President Trump.

Bennet said, “122 Dreamers are losing their DACA status every day. We blacked out our website in solidarity with those Dreamers to signal that we are paying attention, we aren’t letting up, and we must protect their futures.”

In September Colorado’s Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Yuma joined with Bennet to co-sponsor a fresh version of the Dream Act.

Bennet is one of several Democratic senators engaged in the cyber-protest, led by Sen. Cortez Masto of Nevada.

Bennet was one of the original sponsors of the Dream Act and a member of the bipartisan Gang of Eight who passed comprehensive immigration reform in the Senate in 2013, only to see it languish and die in the GOP-held House that year. Bennet is working with Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois to find a compromise for Dreamers who met the qualifications to be contributing members of society.

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

Hot Sheet
December 13, 2017 Ernest LuningErnest Luning

Veteran strategist Alvina Vasquez named political director for Jared Polis’ gubernatorial campaign

Hot Sheet
December 13, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Colorado NFIB giddy over latest economic news, but legislature could do more

Hot Sheet
December 13, 2017 Adam McCoyAdam McCoy

Lakewood goes digital to further discussions on city issues

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch is the senior political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has a 31-year career in journalism, including the last 15 in Colorado. He was part of the Denver Post team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2013 and is a two-time Pulitzer finalist. His resume includes covering high school sports, the environment, the casino industry and civil rights in the South, as well as a short stint at CNN.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGreg Smith, Colorado PERA's executive director, dies unexpectedly in Hawaii

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *