Behind the Scenes: Effie Ameen follows the ground rules

Editor’s note: This is a new feature for Colorado Politics. Each week we’ll introduce you to the difference-makers who work behind the scenes.

Effie Ameen has been working with lawmakers at the Capitol for almost 16 years, since joining the Office of Legislative Legal Services. She’s been the secretary of the Senate since November 2015.

Originally from Ohio, the mountains are what she loves best about Colorado. Here are some other things we learned:

What does a Senate secretary do?

“I don’t even know. No, it’s a lot of administration. It’s tracking purchases, and it’s the budget and what supplies we need. Then there’s a lot of hiring when it comes to the session-only employees. My staff grows by about 15 people during the session. In session, it’s helping the Senate run smoothly by working with the legislators and other staff.”

What do you like about this job best?

“I love the rules and getting to be in the role of parliamentarian.”

Government gets a bad rap sometimes. Does it deserve a bad rap?

“I don’t think so. I think people see the messes that happen, and that’s with any job. With government it’s more front and center, but having been here for a long time and from a nonpartisan perspective, I feel like the process works. You have your ups and downs like anything else, but I think overall it evens out.”

If you weren’t doing this job, what would you be doing?

“Maybe in my next life I’d be on the grounds crew for a professional baseball team. I want to go out there and mow the lines on the field and that kind of stuff.”

Which sports teams do you pull for and why?

“I’m a Cleveland sports fan. I grew up in northeast Ohio, so those are my teams. Go Browns—this could be our year.”