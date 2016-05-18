BARTELS: The stinky shoe is gone, but the state’s co-ed softball league continues

Legend has it that in 1974 then-Gov. John Vanderhoof lost a shoe rounding second base during a league softball game and “the stinky old shoe” was bronzed and used as a first-place trophy until it was retired.

Now a Stanley Cup-style trophy is presented to the winners but co-ed slow-pitch league featuring state agencies continues.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s team is Hot SoS, with S0S pronounced “sauce.” (What, no one changed the team name to Honey Baders?)

Some of the team names are pretty funny:

Inglorious Batters, for Department of Labor and Unemployment Relics, History of Colorado Who Gives a Hit, Department of Human Services Bats out of Health, Department of Health Hit & Run, Department of Law

Hilary Rudy, the deputy elections director, and Kristine Reynolds in campaign finance, are co-captains of Hot SoS.

“We came in fourth in the tournament a few years ago — I think that was the best we’ve ever done,” Rudy said. “I don’t know that we’ll ever win the trophy. There are some teams that really take it seriously.”

She said Hot SoS is more about having fun, spending time with co-workers and getting to know folks from other state agencies. The league, which began play on May 9, ends in late July with a tournament and barbeque.

This is a write up from the Colorado Department of Transportation when it won the trophy a few years back:

“The famous bronze shoe, once worn by Gov. Vanderhoof, in 1974, is one of the most sought out treasures for many state employees. The stinky old shoe is the trophy for the state’s employee slow pitch softball co-ed league, and it just so happens that the ragged old shoe will stay at CDOT for at least one more year.

“The CDOT softball team, coached by Ted and Johnie Abad took first place in the entire league during the regular season and then buried Legislative Services Labor Standards, and Attorney General in the playoffs. This is the second year in a row that the team has taken the league by storm. For their hard work, the team gets to celebrate one more year with Gov. Vanderhoof’s bronze shoe.”

To read more posts by Lynn Bartels, visit her official blog at the Colorado Secretary of State website.