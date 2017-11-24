   
Friday, November 24, 2017
Featured

GOP candidate Barlock’s path to Trump is a winding road through Denver history

Author: Joey Bunch - November 24, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago

19667939_1362974717156207_7569649658108512698_o.jpg
Steve Barlock might have entered the Colorado governor's race through the Donald Trump door, but he and his family delivered him there through the winding road of Colorado history. The Republican candidate's circle of influence over the course of his life is as broad and diverse as a Democrat could hope for, especially those who measure their Colorado life in years not generations.

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

Post Views: 55

Related Articles

Featured
November 23, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Rep. Mike Coffman spends the holidays with the troops again

Featured
November 23, 2017 Erin PraterErin Prater

Fort Carson soldiers prepping to feed hungry on Thanksgiving Day

Featured
November 22, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Insights: Cynthia Coffman’s running a curious race for governor

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch

Joey Bunch is the senior political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has a 31-year career in journalism, including the last 15 in Colorado. He was part of the Denver Post team that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2013 and is a two-time Pulitzer finalist. His resume includes covering high school sports, the environment, the casino industry and civil rights in the South, as well as a short stint at CNN.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOut West Roundup: Utah ski resorts giddy over Olympic bid, worried by DUI law

nextThe Colorado Springs Gazette: Hit movie 'Wonder' sets new Hollywood standard