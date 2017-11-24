GOP candidate Barlock’s path to Trump is a winding road through Denver history

Author: Joey Bunch - November 24, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago

This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

Steve Barlock might have entered the Colorado governor's race through the Donald Trump door, but he and his family delivered him there through the winding road of Colorado history. The Republican candidate's circle of influence over the course of his life is as broad and diverse as a Democrat could hope for, especially those who measure their Colorado life in years not generations.