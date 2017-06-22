‘Ban the box’ beaten back in Colorado — but on the rise nationally?

As the legislature wound down last month, ruling state Senate Republicans stopped legislation that would have prevented employers from inquiring about the criminal past of job applicants. The Democratic-sponsored House Bill 1305 would have prohibited job applications from asking job seekers to disclose if they ever had been convicted of crimes — typically by asking them to check a box on the application form.

Civil-rights advocates say the box is unfair to those who once had a record but had mended their ways and simply wanted a shot at being considered for a job opening on a level playing field with other applicants. Employers and business groups, who lauded the Senate GOP’s action, say they have a responsibility to customers and other employees to know in advance if a job applicant has a criminal record. Subjecting co-workers and customers to those with a criminal past could expose the employers to liability, they say.

The “ban the box” proposal was part of a national movement that spawned the catch phrase. And although the legislation was killed in Colorado, the movement nationally is moving ahead, according to a human resources consultant who penned a piece in the Denver Business Journal this week. The headline pretty much told the story: “Ban the box initiatives gain momentum.”

Writes Anna Brewer:

So far, more than 150 cities and counties have adopted ban the box initiatives. Depending on the location, they have taken on a variety of names, including The Fair Chance Initiative (Los Angeles, California), the Opportunity to Compete Act (New Jersey) and the Criminal Background Check Bill (Minnesota).

Could “ban the box” turn up again in Colorado’s legislature? On the statewide ballot, by way of citizens initiative?