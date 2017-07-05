After bags and sodas, Boulder has designs on straws next

The Colorado town that charges a dime for plastic bag and a puts an extra tax on your sugary soda might have its eyes on your straws next. That’s the word Tuesday from Alex Burness of the Boulder Daily Camera.

There’s a public education campaign afoot called Suck the Straws Out of Boulder to talk to the public about how bad plastic straws are for the environment.

The campaign is led by Graham Hill, a 54-year-old Boulder resident who also leads Shared Paths Boulder, a membership group that supports cycling, walking and trails.

The idea isn’t out of left field, even for Boulder, however.

The Camera notes that Boulder-based EcoCycle is behind the Be Straw Free campaign and uses local 15-year-0ld Milo Cress as its anti-straw front man.

While it’s encouragement in Boulder, it’s a little more serious in a places farther to the left, namely California.

Two weeks ago, The San Jose Mercury News interviewed Cress about his irritation with straws. He talked about how they’re one of the most common forms of plastic that washes up on beaches and about how the slightest breeze can throw the source of pollution to the wind.

The article notes that Manhattan Beach near Los Angeles banned disposable plastics, including straws, entirely, and Berkeley is considering a ban, too. New York City, Miami, London and British Columbia are among the places weighing the issue.

How did Boulder get this far behind the curve?

Gov. John Hickenlooper, who used to own a brew pub, has even lent support to cutting down on straws. In 2013, he declared “Straw Free Day” in Colorado, noting that Americans use 500,000 plastic straws a day.

Smooth pop singer Jack Johnson is expected to plug the straws campaign during his shows at Fiddler’s Green in Greenwood Village July 13 and July 14, the Camera says.

Burness did some shoe-leather reporting to ask Boulderites whether they’d stop using straws

“I just don’t need them,” so-called infrequent straw user Steven Choi told Burness in the Boulder Safeway.

Choi noted, “It seems like people could be putting more effort into things other than straw elimination.”