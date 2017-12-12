Backers of universal health care coverage set to rally at noon around Colorado, worldwide - Colorado Politics

Author: Ernest Luning - December 12, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Coloradans will be rallying around the state at noon Tuesday to show support for universal health care and mark the first anniversary of the United Nations’ endorsement of the principle on what’s become known as International Health Coverage Day, organizers said.

The Colorado Foundation for Universal Health Care and dozens of partner groups are organizing the five simultaneous rallies, part of a worldwide celebration set to take place with more than 1,000 rallies in 120 countries.

The Colorado rallies are scheduled at noon at the following locations:

The Denver rally is at the the Greek Amphitheater in Civic Center Park.

The Colorado Springs rally is outside city hall at 107 N. Nevada Ave.

The Fort Collins rally is at Oak Street Plaza.

The Durango Rally is at Buckley Park on Main Street.

The Boulder rally is at the Boulder Bandshell at the intersection of Broadway and Canyon Boulevard.

Organizers said the rallies are intended to show support for providing health care for everyone and specifically to demonstrate enthusiasm for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All legislation.

Numerous organizations are working with the foundation on the 12-12-12 rallies, including: the Universal Health Coverage Coalition, Our Revolution Metro Denver, Progressive Democrats of America, Democratic Socialists of America-Denver, Fuerza Latina, Health Care for All Colorado, Fort Collins for Progress, Working Families, Indivisible Durango, Arvadans for Progressive Action, Longmont Area Democrats, United Nations Association-USA Denver Metro Chapter and Northern Colorado Chapter, Servicios de la Raza, United Mountain Voices, Fort Collins Community Action Network, Transition Fort Collins, Strength Through Peace, Denver Green Party, Democratic Socialists of America -Fort Collins, Front Range MoveOn, Colorado Community Health Network, Clean Slate Now, Our Revolution Boulder, and Healthcare-NOW!